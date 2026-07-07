World Cup 2026: Switzerland eliminate Colombia on penalties in the round of 16

Switzerland reached the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals by beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at BC Place in Vancouver.

Switzerland qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup by eliminating Colombia on penalties (4-3), after a 0-0 draw marked by high defensive intensity at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 7.

Both sides tried to gain the upper hand on the pitch, but the match was decided in the penalty shootout, a scenario that favored the Swiss for the first time in several decades at this stage of the tournament.

The match was played at a tight tempo, with both teams displaying a solid defensive block. Switzerland, set up in a 4-2-3-1 by Murat Yakin, showed rigorous organization around key players such as Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Manuel Akanji. Colombia, in a 4-4-1-1 under Nestor Lorenzo, had Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez as their spearheads, looking to break through the Swiss defensive curtain without managing to finish.

During the match, several key moves failed to find a breakthrough. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made decisive saves, as did his Colombian counterpart Camilo Vargas, who had to work hard against Swiss shots. In terms of discipline, the match was marked by six yellow cards, notably to Granit Xhaka and Denis Zakaria for Switzerland, as well as Luis Suárez and Davinson Sánchez for Colombia.

In extra time, the tension rose another notch with a succession of goals that nevertheless was not enough to separate the two teams. It was ultimately the penalty shootout that allowed Switzerland to prevail and reach the quarter-finals.

United and organized Switzerland under Murat Yakin

The Swiss team opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, with Breel Embolo leading the line, supported by Dan Ndoye and Ardon Jashari on the wings. The central defensive pairing of Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi contained the Colombian attacks, while Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler drove the midfield. In defense, Ricardo Rodríguez and Denis Zakaria took on the roles of full-back and defensive midfielder, providing balance and ball recovery. Coach Murat Yakin made adjustments during the match, notably bringing on Zeki Amdouni and Cédric Itten, whose freshness proved valuable late in the game.

Aggressive Colombia in a 4-4-1-1 but punished on penalties

For Colombia, the 4-4-1-1 formation featured Luis Suárez up front, supported by James Rodríguez, who was very active creatively. Luis Díaz was the main threat on the left side, frequently dangerous. The midfield made up of Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta sought to take control of the game, while the defense led by Davinson Sánchez was severely tested but held firm during regulation time. Coach Nestor Lorenzo made several attacking substitutions, including the introductions of Jaminton Campaz and Juan Fernando Quintero, hoping to make the difference in the final ten minutes and in extra time, but to no avail.

Switzerland Penalties finished 0-0 (4-3 pens) Vancouver Stadium Colombia Colombia Fil du match 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jashari (remplace D. Sow) 51' Carton jaune - G. Xhaka 59' Carton jaune - D. Zakaria 60' Carton jaune - L. Suarez 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace J. Campaz) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Rodriguez (remplace M. Muheim) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lerma (remplace R. Rios) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Embolo (remplace C. Itten) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Zakaria (remplace S. Widmer) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Ndoye (remplace R. Vargas) 95' Carton jaune - D. Sanchez 103' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Rieder (remplace Z. Amdouni) 105' Carton jaune - M. Muheim 119' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lucumi (remplace Y. Mina) 120+1' ⚽ But - J. Quintero 120+1' ⚽ But - G. Xhaka 120+2' ⚽ But - Z. Amdouni 120+3' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 120+4' ⚽ But - C. Itten 120+5' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 120+5' ⚽ But - R. Vargas Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Switzerland 2 / Colombia 1

: Switzerland 2 / Colombia 1 Tirs : Switzerland 2 / Colombia 5

: Switzerland 2 / Colombia 5 Possession : Switzerland 49% / Colombia 51%

: Switzerland 49% / Colombia 51% Corners : Switzerland 1 / Colombia 4

: Switzerland 1 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Switzerland 6 / Colombia 6

: Switzerland 6 / Colombia 6 Passes : Switzerland 248 / Colombia 256

: Switzerland 248 / Colombia 256 Precision des passes : Switzerland 88% / Colombia 85%

: Switzerland 88% / Colombia 85% xG : Switzerland 0.06 / Colombia 0.25 Joueurs clés Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Switzerland) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) : note 7

(Switzerland) : note 7 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7

(Colombia) : note 7 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7