Benin: the results of the 2026 Baccalaureate announced for this Wednesday

The thousands of candidates for the Baccalaureate exam, unique session of June 2026, will find out their fate this Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The Baccalaureate Office (DOB) and the authorities of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research are holding the official deliberations this morning. It is at the end of this solemn session that the director of the Baccalaureate Office will reveal the major trends, including the overall national pass rate as well as specific statistics by series and by department.

Staying true to the digital reforms initiated by the Beninese government, the results will be announced in a dematerialized manner. Immediately after the deliberations, the data will be available on the national digital platform for exams and competitions in Benin.

Candidates, parents, and teachers will be able to check the eligibility verdicts by logging into the official portal eresultats.bj, simply armed with the student’s table or registration number.

For candidates declared eligible at the end of this first phase, the exam marathon is not quite over. They will need to prepare to face, starting at the end of this week, the oral control tests as well as sports evaluations at the various examination centers selected throughout the national territory, in order to definitively validate their first university diploma.