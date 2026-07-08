Baccalaureate 2026: the behind-the-scenes of the deliberation and the time for the results to be posted are known.

The decisive day for the announcement of the results of the Baccalauréat 2026 officially started this Wednesday at 7 a.m. across the entire national territory.

In the ten correction centers located throughout the country, the various juries engaged in rigorous technical verification work, meticulously checking the grades assigned to candidates, the coefficients applied, and the overall averages before any regulatory validation.

At the end of this crucial stage that began at 7 a.m., the juries will hold official deliberations, lift the anonymity of the papers, and announce the results at each examination center. All this data will then be immediately transmitted to the Baccalauréat Office, the institution responsible for their centralization for the national publication.

To discover their verdict, candidates and their families will, however, have to wait until the end of the day. According to the Baccalauréat Office, candidates will only have access to their results in the evening. Indeed, the official posting is firmly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the dedicated digital platform, at which point individual consultations can begin.

Alongside this electronic publication, the Director of the Baccalauréat Office will hold an official press conference to present the overall statistical report for this 2026 session. This major briefing will reveal the national pass rate, the comparative performances of the different streams, as well as the major trends of the exam.