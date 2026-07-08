Benin: the Armp approves the Céna’s procedure for the market of tamper-proof envelopes for the 2026 general elections.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Armp) has definitively put an end to the controversy surrounding a strategic call for tenders launched by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (Céna). Following its review, the Regulatory Council concluded that no violations of the existing legislation, particularly Article 34 of the Public Procurement Code, were committed by the electoral institution.

By decision no. 2026-058/Armp/Pr-Cr/Cd/Crd/Sp/Dra/Sa dated June 4, 2026, the regulatory body deemed the accusations against Céna unfounded. The dispute concerned the Restricted Call for Tenders (Aor) no. 16/Cena/Dge/Prmp/Spmp dated July 14, 2025, related to a framework agreement for the production of tamper-proof envelopes intended for district coordinators and polling stations for the 2026 general elections.

The procedure was contested by Koffanapes Group following its exclusion during the pre-selection phase. The complaining company criticized the unjust rejection of its file, a lack of professionalism in the evaluation of technical offers, and claimed that the legal criteria required for the use of a restricted call for tenders were not met.

After reviewing the documents and gathering feedback from various stakeholders, the Regulatory Council found no irregularities and deemed the complaints of the applicant company insufficient to invalidate Céna’s approach.

As a result, Armp confirms the regularity of the contract awarding and validates the choice of the Electoral Commission. This verdict removes doubts about the production of these secure envelopes, essential for the 2026 voting, while reinforcing Céna’s commitment to transparent and compliant management of its public procurement related to the electoral process.