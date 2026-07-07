“‘He walked like a grandfather,’ Chris Sutton criticizes Ronaldo after Portugal’s elimination.”

The former England international Chris Sutton has heavily criticized Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s elimination against Spain (1-0) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. A consultant for the BBC, he believes that the Portuguese captain bears a significant part of the responsibility for this early exit.

Dominated by a solid Spanish team, Portugal never really managed to pose a serious threat. Roberto Martínez’s men eventually gave in late in the match to a goal from Mikel Merino, which ensured Spain’s qualification for the quarter-finals. While the overall performance of the Seleção was deemed disappointing, Chris Sutton focused his criticism on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose offensive influence was very limited. “Your striker needs to move, he needs to participate in the play, press, and vary his movements. He doesn’t do that. He moves like a grandfather on the pitch. That’s also why Portugal is out,” Sutton said on the BBC.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea forward went on to say that several Portuguese players might have regrets. “Cristiano Ronaldo did nothing. Absolutely nothing. There are players of very high quality in this team who will feel they missed a great opportunity in this World Cup,” he added. Despite these criticisms, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the tournament with three goals, making him Portugal’s top scorer during this 2026 World Cup. An honorable individual record, but insufficient to prevent the Seleção’s elimination in the Round of 16.