World Cup 2026: Iran reveals a list of 26 players

Iran has unveiled its list of players selected for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup. Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Saman Ghoddos are part of the team.

Iran will indeed be at the 2026 World Cup. Team Melli revealed its list of players called up for the tournament on Monday. A group of 26 men, including well-known players like Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Saman Ghoddos. The World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be jointly organized by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Iran’s roster:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beyranvand (Tractor FC), Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

Defenders: Danial Eiri (Malavan), Ehsan Hajsafi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor FC), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Ali Nemati (Foolad FC), Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad FC)

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos (Kalba FC), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (FCV Dender), Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov), Amir Mohammad Razagh Niya (Esteghlal), Mehdi Torabi (Tractor FC), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

Forwards: Ali Alipour (Persepolis), Dennis Dargahi (Standard de Liège), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor FC), Shahriyar Moghanloo (Kalba FC), Mehdi Taremi (Olympiakos)