Benin: the mandatory uniform for motorcycle taxi drivers in Kétou

In Kétou, motorcycle taxi drivers will soon have to operate in uniform. The municipality is launching an enrollment operation for this reform, presented as a means to enhance safety, improve driver identification, and better organize urban transport.

In a statement signed on June 29, 2026, the mayor of Kétou, Titilola Angélique Adegnika, announced that wearing a uniform will become mandatory for all motorcycle taxi drivers operating in the municipal area.

This decision, which affects all six districts of the municipality, aims to better regulate the activities of motorcycle taxi drivers. According to the mayor’s office, the measure will facilitate their identification, enhance user safety, and contribute to better organization of transport in the city.

For its implementation, an enrollment campaign will be organized from July 6 to 20, 2026, at the administrative secretariats of the different districts. Drivers must appear there with an identification document to be registered. This step is essential for obtaining the official uniform.

At the end of this period, only drivers who are properly registered and wearing the uniform will be allowed to transport passengers. The mayor’s office warns that any driver failing to comply with this requirement will face penalties as prescribed by existing regulations.

Additionally, municipal authorities invite users to support this reform by choosing officially identified drivers. District chiefs, motorcycle taxi driver associations, and security services have been tasked with ensuring the effective enforcement of this new provision.