World Cup 2026: Ibrahimovich massacres Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands’ elimination

The elimination of the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, defeated last night by Morocco, continues to provoke reactions across Europe. The latest to react is Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovich, who criticized coach Ronald Koeman.

Like Germany, the Netherlands will not advance past the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup. Facing Morocco in a fiercely contested match, the Oranje lost in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time. This surprising elimination came as the Dutch were considered one of the biggest dark horses in the competition. This has triggered the ire of Zlatan Ibrahimovich. In front of reporters, the Swedish legend blamed coach Ronald Koeman, whom he holds solely responsible for this early exit.

“This defeat is Koeman’s fault. I didn’t recognize the Dutch team. Koeman lost with an identity that has nothing to do with the Dutch identity, and it drives me crazy. We can lose, but only by staying true to ourselves. That’s what defines who we are. It was clear that the players were uncomfortable. They had no control of the ball, they weren’t dangerous in attack, and the match was catastrophic. I hold Koeman responsible. I find him absolutely useless, really useless,” said the former PSG striker.

