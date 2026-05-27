World Cup 2026: the United States squad, featuring Pulisic and McKennie

The United States has unveiled the list of 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup. Led by several key players competing in Europe, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah, the American team aims to confirm its progress on the international stage in a competition held at home.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the United States national team has officially announced the list of 26 players chosen for the competition. This selection confirms American ambitions, featuring several key players competing in the top European leagues. Among the prominent figures are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah, all expected to be the leaders of a group blending experience and youth. The United States will compete in a tough group alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey.

In goal, the coach has placed his trust in Matt Turner, joined by Fritz and Chris Brady. Defensively, the group is supported by Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Trusty, Alex Freeman, McKenzie, and Joe Scally. In midfield, Tyler Adams takes on the role of sentinel, surrounded by Giovanni Reyna, McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Ream, Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, and Malik Tillman.

In attack, the United States will rely on Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah, as well as Arfsten and Sendejas to energize the offensive sector. With this squad largely oriented towards Europe, the American team hopes to take a step forward and confirm its progress on the world stage during this home World Cup.

The United States’ roster:

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Fritz (New York City FC), and Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Defenders: Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Robinson (Fulham), Trusty (Celtic), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), McKenzie (Toulouse), and Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Midfielders: Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), McKennie (Juventus), Aaronson (Leeds United), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Ream (Charlotte), Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), and Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Pulisic (Milan), Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Haji Wright (Coventry), Balogun (Monaco), Timothy Weah (Olympique de Marseille), and Sendejas (Club America).





