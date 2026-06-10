“We fear no one,” Wilfred Ndidi before Nigeria – Portugal.

On the eve of the friendly match between Nigeria and Portugal, Wilfred Ndidi displayed the confidence of the Super Eagles. The Nigerian captain assured that his team will approach this match without any complexes against one of the great nations of football.

Nigeria is not looking to play a minor role against Portugal. Just hours before this friendly game taking place at the Estadio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, Wilfred Ndidi sent a clear message to the Seleção. Despite the Portuguese being favorites, led notably by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the Super Eagles captain believes that his team possesses the qualities necessary to compete with any opponent.

The Beşiktaş midfielder emphasized the confidence within the group led by Eric Chelle, even though Nigeria will be without several key players, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Speaking to the media, Ndidi highlighted that the identity of the opponent mattered little to the Nigerian players. “We believe in our qualities. No matter the team we face, even if it’s one of the best selections in the world,” he declared.

The former Leicester City player particularly focused on the collective progress of the Super Eagles and the group’s willingness to implement the playing principles worked on with the coach. “The most important thing is what we can produce as a team. We have a philosophy, a strategy, and we are eager to put them into practice on the field,” he added. This meeting against Portugal will serve as a real test for Nigeria ahead of their upcoming international fixtures. An opportunity for Eric Chelle’s men to measure their level against a team used to big occasions.



