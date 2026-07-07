“I’m the best,” Wizkid reignites his rivalry with Burna Boy.

The rivalry between Wizkid and Burna Boy has taken a fresh turn following a notable statement from the Starboy singer during Afro Nation Portugal. By mentioning his position as the last artist to take the stage, Wizkid reignited the debate over each artist’s place in the afrobeats hierarchy.

The rivalry between Wizkid and Burna Boy seems far from over. The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer fueled speculation by suggesting that he was chosen to close the Afro Nation Portugal festival because he represented “the best” of the lineup. The controversy arose after numerous reactions to Burna Boy’s performance at the festival’s opening night. On social media, several of his fans felt that his headlining on the first day reflected his status as the biggest star among the invited artists.

Hours later, Wizkid took the stage to close out the event. During his concert, the head of the Starboy label made a statement that quickly ignited social media. ” Big Wiz is here. That’s why you have to save the best for last, my beautiful ,” he said to the audience. This remark was immediately interpreted by many netizens as a jab at Burna Boy, further reigniting the debate over supremacy between the two leading figures in afrobeats.

The tensions between the two artists are, in fact, nothing new. Their relationship has severely deteriorated in recent months following an incident at a nightclub in Lagos, where Burna Boy reportedly had a confrontation with DJ Tunez, Wizkid’s official DJ. This latest sequence is likely to further fuel a rivalry that has intrigued fans of African music for several years.