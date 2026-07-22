World Cup 2030: FIFA calls on Nigeria to build more stable governance

After the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA believes that Nigeria’s main challenge is not a lack of talent, but the stability of its organization. The global governing body calls for a stronger structure to hope for a return to the World Cup in 2030.

FIFA thinks that the Super Eagles will only return to the World Cup in 2030 if they rely on a more stable organization and strengthened governance. In a statement published on Wednesday, the world football governing body praised Nigeria’s impressive talent pool while emphasizing that the development of its football now depends more on the solidity of its structures than on the quality of its players.

A three-time African champion, Nigeria has missed qualification for a second consecutive World Cup after its absence from the 2026 edition. Eric Chelle’s team finished second in Group C of the CAF qualifiers behind South Africa, before losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the continental playoffs. FIFA took this opportunity to send a message to Nigerian football leaders, urging them to consolidate the institutional foundations of national football.

“However, thanks to the immense pool of footballing talent in the country, Nigeria’s potential remains enormous,” highlights FIFA in its statement. The body concludes by emphasizing the real issue for the Super Eagles: “Participation in the flagship event of 2030 will therefore depend less on skills than on stability, taking the form of a robust structure that paves the way for consistent performances.”



