UN: Benin strengthens its diplomatic partnerships on the sidelines of the General Assembly

On the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly, Benin signed several declarations establishing diplomatic relations, thus consolidating its foreign policy oriented toward new partners.

Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shegun Adjadi Bakari, announced that two countries: Grenada and Bahrain now officially have formalized diplomatic ties with Benin.

These agreements were concluded on the sidelines of the General Assembly, which underscores the country’s intent to diversify its international relations.

Furthermore, other diplomatic discussions also took place, notably with Morocco, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Benin reaffirmed its support for the kingdom’s territorial integrity and is exploring the possibility of establishing a consular presence in certain specific areas.