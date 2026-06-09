Diplomacy: President Romuald Wadagni received with honors in Bamako by General Assimi Goïta.

The regional diplomatic tour of the new Beninese head of state is actively continuing within the Sahel zone. The President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, made a visit of friendship and work to Bamako, the Malian capital, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

This initiative is part of strengthening the axes of bilateral cooperation and political dialogue between the two West African nations. Upon his arrival at Modibo Keïta International Airport at 1:45 PM, the Beninese leader was warmly welcomed at the foot of the ramp by the President of the Transition of Mali, Army General Assimi Goïta.

The host of Mali received all the military honors due to his rank, marked notably by the solemn execution of the national anthems of both countries. The welcome ceremony also included greetings from the Malian institutions as well as a warm meeting with representatives of the Beninese community residing in Mali, who were strongly mobilized for the occasion.

Following this first official protocol, the two Heads of State had an initial private meeting in the intimacy of the presidential pavilion at the airport. The delegations then headed to the Koulouba Palace, the seat of the Malian presidency, to begin in-depth work sessions.

This few-hour visit to Bamako, which follows the recent stages of the Beninese presidential tour, aims to harmonize positions on cross-border security issues, revitalize economic exchanges, and strengthen the historical ties of fraternity that unite Benin and Mali.