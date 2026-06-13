Diplomacy: an envoy from the Mauritanian president received at the Marina Palace by Romuald Wadagni.

The President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, held a formal audience this Friday, June 12, 2026, with the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

As a special envoy and bearer of a written message from the Mauritanian head of state, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the Mauritanian foreign minister took this opportunity at the Marina Palace to reaffirm the strength and quality of the bilateral relations uniting Cotonou and Nouakchott.

At the heart of this audience, the discussions allowed for a review of several matters of common interest, mainly focused on major diplomatic issues, regional security challenges, and development dynamics on the African continent.

The current situation within the Islamic Ummah, as well as strategic themes related to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also featured in the exchanges between the Beninese president and his guest.

At the end of the working session, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug publicly praised Benin’s diplomatic positioning, expressing his country’s gratitude for the steadfast support provided by Cotonou to a specific request made by Mauritania within the OIC, a gesture that illustrates the perfect convergence of views and active solidarity between the two nations.

This meeting also took on a highly political and protocol character. The Mauritanian envoy conveyed warm congratulations from President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani to his counterpart Romuald Wadagni for his election to the highest office in Benin.

The Mauritanian diplomat concluded his remarks by paying a heartfelt tribute to Benin’s constructive leadership, acknowledging both the structural reforms undertaken for the continent’s development and the country’s ongoing involvement in seeking lasting solutions for peace, stability, and security in West Africa.