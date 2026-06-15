Benin: the FCBE records a defection in the 6th CE

On Monday, June 15, 2026, Ruben Abadagan, a prominent figure and member of the National Executive Bureau of the Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE), officially submitted his letter of resignation to the party’s administrative secretariat.

This act marks the end of his political journey within this formation, which has long been led by Paul Hounkpè.

In his official correspondence addressed to Garba Yaya, the current interim national executive secretary of the party, the former leader outlined the reasons for his departure. Ruben Abadagan briefly mentioned “personal convenience” as the reason for ending his commitment under the Cauris banner, a decision taking effect immediately from this day.

A strategic withdrawal to better consider the future

Although this resignation signifies a clear break with the leadership of the FCBE, the politician wants to reassure his supporters about the continuity of his actions. This departure should not be interpreted as a renunciation or disengagement from the management of the City.

Ruben Abadagan specifies that he chooses to take a step back from immediate party news. This temporary withdrawal aims solely to allow him to reflect deeply on the best direction to take following his journey in order to continue serving Benin effectively.

Tribute to mentor Paul Hounkpè and gratitude towards the militants

Despite the separation, the now former leader of the FCBE has fulfilled the duty of gratitude by expressing his deep appreciation to those with whom he shared this political adventure. In his letter, he particularly paid a heartfelt tribute to the former national executive secretary, Paul Hounkpè, whom he affectionately calls his “mentor.”

Ruben Abadagan also expressed his thanks to Garba Yaya and all the militants and leaders of the party for the quality of the political journey and experiences shared over the years.