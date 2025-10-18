Nigeria Tunisia Uganda

AFCON 2025 : Uganda is already warning Nigeria and Tunisia

Ugandan captain Khalid Aucho shows his confidence ahead of AFCON 2025, despite a tough group that includes Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Uganda’s national team captain, Khalid Aucho, has shown his team’s determination ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, scheduled to take place in Morocco from December 21. Drawn into a particularly strong group alongside Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania, the Cranes know they won’t have an easy task. The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles are the favourites, but Aucho believes his side can produce a surprise.

It’s not an easy group. They are big nations, all ambitious. But we know our strengths,” the midfielder told CAFOnline. “Thanks to our experience, we can combine our qualities and compete. It will be tough, but I believe we can qualify for the next round.

Runners-up at AFCON 1978, Uganda is about to take part in its ninth Africa Cup of Nations final tournament. Determined and united, the Cranes intend to prove they have a say against the continent’s giants.



