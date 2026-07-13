Transfer Market: Joan Laporta closes the door on Raphinha’s departure

Despite the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and the imminent transfer of Karim Adeyemi, FC Barcelona does not intend to part ways with Raphinha. Joan Laporta has reaffirmed that the Brazilian international remains a key player in the blaugrana squad.

Joan Laporta has put an end to speculation surrounding Raphinha’s future. The president of FC Barcelona assured that the Brazilian winger would not leave the club during the summer transfer window. In recent weeks, Barça’s offensive reinforcements, with the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and the imminent arrival of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, had fueled rumors of a possible departure for Raphinha.

But the Catalan leader sought to clarify the club’s position. “We do not want Raphinha to leave. He is a key player for us,” stated Joan Laporta, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The blaugrana president also denied any link between the new offensive signings and the future of the former Leeds United player. “The arrivals of Gordon and Adeyemi are not related to Raphinha’s departure. This absolutely does not mean that Raphinha will leave the club,” he assured. FC Barcelona intends to retain the Brazilian international, considered one of the pillars of the sports project for the upcoming season.