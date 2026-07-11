“2-1 after extra time,” Frank Leboeuf sees Switzerland causing an upset against Argentina.

The former Chelsea and France defender, Frank Lebœuf, is betting on Switzerland qualifying against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina, the reigning world champion, will face Switzerland this Sunday for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup. The Argentines qualified after their victory against Egypt in the round of 16, while the Swiss eliminated Colombia.

Guest on the ESPN FC show, 1998 World Cup champion Frank Lebœuf shared his prediction in favor of the Swiss team. “ I’m betting on a victory for Switzerland after extra time. Final score: 2-1 ,” he said. The winner of this match will meet in the semi-finals the team that wins the clash between England and Norway. Crowned in Qatar in 2022, Argentina is defending its world title and hopes to continue its journey toward another final.