2026 World Cup: England eliminate Norway after extra time in quarter-final

England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Norvège VS Angleterre, le 11/07/2026 22:00, stade Hard Rock Stadium
Illustration du match Norvège VS Angleterre, le 11/07/2026 22:00, stade Hard Rock Stadium
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SUMMARY

England reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup by beating Norway 2-1 after extra time on Saturday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in the quarter-final. Jude Bellingham secured victory for the Three Lions in extra time by scoring his second goal of the match, after an evenly balanced first half ended 1-1.

The intense encounter pitted two teams with contrasting styles against each other, with Stale Solbakken’s Norway lining up in a 4-3-3 and Thomas Tuchel’s England in a 4-2-3-1. Norway took the lead through young Andreas Schjelderup (36th minute) following an assist from Martin Ødegaard, before Bellingham equalised just before half-time (45+2).

In the first half, Norway were clinical in front of goal with 8 shots inside the box, while England dominated possession (57%) and attempted more accurate passes (92%). The match remained closely contested, with both teams trading blows right through to extra time.

England manager Thomas Tuchel made several tactical changes at half-time, notably replacing Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze with Noni Madueke and Declan Rice, the latter providing greater security in defensive midfield. For Norway, the introductions of Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup injected fresh energy into the attack.

Norway tested by English pressure

Norway had placed its attacking hopes in a dangerous trio comprising Erling Haaland, Andreas Schjelderup and Alexander Sørloth. Schjelderup, who scored the opener, fully justified his selection alongside key man Martin Ødegaard, the driving force in midfield with Sander Berge and Patrick Berg. Stale Solbakken’s back four consisted of Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland made three crucial saves to give his team a chance of continuing their World Cup journey.

Bellingham, the man behind England’s qualification

England relied on a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jordan Pickford in goal and an unfamiliar defensive quartet comprising John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly and Ezri Konsa. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson formed the double pivot in front of them. The attacking play ran through Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke, with Harry Kane leading the line. Bellingham made his mark by opening the scoring just before half-time with an assist from Anthony Gordon, then gave his team the victory at the start of extra time (93rd minute). Tuchel’s decisions, including his half-time substitutions, paid off for a team that remains on course for the title.

Norway
After extra time Hard Rock Stadium
England
11/07/2026 22:00 Quarterfinals 90 min 1-1
Fil du match
  1. 36'But - A. Schjelderup (passe M. Odegaard)Norvège, 36e
  2. 45+2'But - J. Bellingham (passe A. Gordon)Angleterre, 45+2e
  3. 46'Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka)Angleterre, 46e
  4. 46'Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace E. Eze)Angleterre, 46e
  5. 55'VAR - T. HeggemNorvège, 55e
  6. 60'Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes)Norvège, 60e
  7. 68'Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 68e
  8. 68'Remplacement - A. Schjelderup (remplace A. Nusa)Norvège, 68e
  9. 71'Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace R. James)Angleterre, 71e
  10. 86'Remplacement - N. O'Reilly (remplace D. Spence)Angleterre, 86e
  11. 89'Remplacement - E. Konsa (remplace M. Rogers)Angleterre, 89e
  12. 90'Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace M. Pedersen)Norvège, 90e
  13. 91'Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard)Norvège, 91e
  14. 93'But - J. BellinghamAngleterre, 93e
  15. 106'Remplacement - E. Haaland (remplace J. Larsen)Norvège, 106e
  16. 111'Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Burn)Angleterre, 111e
  17. 117'Carton jaune - K. AjerNorvège, 117e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Norway 4 / England 5
  • Tirs : Norway 9 / England 10
  • Possession : Norway 43% / England 57%
  • Corners : Norway 5 / England 4
  • Fautes : Norway 8 / England 5
  • Passes : Norway 423 / England 548
  • Precision des passes : Norway 85% / England 92%
  • xG : Norway 0.52 / England 0.78
Joueurs clés
  • Jude Bellingham (England) : note 8.5, 2 but(s)
  • Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)
  • Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Anthony Gordon (England) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 6.3, 3 arret(s)
Quarterfinals schedule
View full schedule
Quarterfinals
France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Quarterfinals
Spain
Finished SoFi Stadium
Belgium
Quarterfinals
Norway
After extra time Hard Rock Stadium
England
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
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