Case of Me Magloire Yansunnu: the lawyer sentenced to 7 years in prison by the CRIET

The Economic and Terrorism Offenses Court (CRIET) sentenced Me Magloire Yansunnu to seven years in prison and a fine of 28 million CFA francs on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The lawyer was prosecuted in a case concerning the management of funds belonging to one of his former clients.

The case originated from a dispute arising after a dismissal procedure. In charge of defending his client, Me Yansunnu had secured the payment of compensation for him.

However, according to the prosecution, the recovered amounts were not returned as stipulated. The client then approached the relevant authorities, claiming to have been deprived of the funds that were due to him.

Before the matter was brought to criminal justice, the dispute had been examined by the bar association president, who would have proposed a distribution of the funds between the two parties. This solution was not executed, and the case was ultimately referred to the courts.

Charged with fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering, Me Magloire Yansunnu was placed in provisional detention on April 13, 2026. His defense has always maintained that it was simply a disagreement over the distribution of funds and not a fraudulent intent.

At the end of the trial, the CRIET held him responsible and sentenced him to seven years of firm imprisonment, along with a fine of 28 million CFA francs.