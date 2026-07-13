World Cup 2026: Roy Keane sees Argentina knocking out England

As the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup approach, Roy Keane does not believe in England’s chances against Argentina. The former Manchester United star feels that the reigning world champions will make the difference in a match he predicts will be fiercely contested.

Roy Keane does not see England reaching the final of the 2026 World Cup. The former Manchester United captain believes that the Three Lions will fall to Argentina in the semi-finals. Questioned on the show Stick to Football, in comments reported by Metro UK, the former Irish international expressed his confidence in the Albiceleste, which he considers superior to the English side.

“Honestly, I think England will lose to Argentina, and definitely to France,” Keane stated. However, the former midfielder believes that England would have a better chance against Spain. “Spain would be a different opponent. I think England could beat them, but the gap with Argentina is too significant. I believe the Argentinians will eventually find a way through in a very tight match,” he added. For the record, England qualified for the last four after their victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, while Argentina secured their spot by eliminating Switzerland.