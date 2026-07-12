2026 World Cup: Argentina and Switzerland Starting Lineups

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final will see Argentina face Switzerland on July 12 at 02:00 local time GMT+1 at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has opted for a 4-1-3-2 formation, combining defensive stability with attacking dynamism through Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez up front.
Switzerland, managed by Murat Yakin, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Breel Embolo as the lone striker supported by a three-man attacking midfield, including Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye, reflecting an emphasis on midfield control and quick transitions. This tactical battle between two well-structured teams is a key moment in the quarter-final stage.
Argentina’s lineup includes defensive leaders such as Emiliano Martínez in goal, protected by a back four made up of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico. Leandro Paredes will anchor the midfield in front of the defense, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, forming a unit capable of moving the ball forward.
Argentina’s substitutes include Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli and Lautaro Martínez, providing depth and an additional attacking option. For Switzerland, Gregor Kobel will be in goal, while the defense will feature Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodríguez. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will play pivotal roles in front of the defense, with Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye occupying more advanced positions to supply the attack.
Murat Yakin’s decision to deploy Breel Embolo as the focal-point striker underlines Switzerland’s desire to take the initiative in attack while maintaining a compact structure. Switzerland will be without Luca Jaquez and Michel Aebischer, who are ruled out with muscle contusions.
Analysis of Argentina’s lineup
Argentina will play in a 4-1-3-2 formation, promoting defensive solidity in midfield through Leandro Paredes, the pivot in front of the defense, while attacking creativity will be shared by Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul. The defense is led by the central pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, both known for their aggression and anticipation.
In attack, Lionel Messi remains the playmaker, supported up front by Julián Alvarez, who brings technique and mobility. Full-backs Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico will play an important role in providing width. Coach Lionel Scaloni appears to be seeking a balance between experience and youth in this lineup.
Analysis of Switzerland’s lineup
Switzerland will line up in a 4-2-3-1, a classic system that provides solid defensive cover while reinforcing the presence in midfield. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will handle ball recovery, while Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye will be tasked with supplying Breel Embolo, the lone striker.
Switzerland’s defense rests on the complementary partnership of Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in the center, with Ricardo Rodríguez and Denis Zakaria on the flanks. Despite the absence of Luca Jaquez, the team retains a solid foundation. Murat Yakin is relying on a clear structure that combines disciplined defending with rapid counter-attacks through the wingers.
The kickoff of this quarter-final promises a disciplined tactical contest, with each national team relying on its strengths to take a crucial step forward at the 2026 World Cup.
The starting lineups
Argentina
Formation4-1-3-2ManagerLionel Scaloni
Starters11
23Emiliano MartínezGoalkeeper
26Nahuel MolinaDefender
13Cristian RomeroDefender
6Lisandro MartínezDefender
3Nicolás TagliaficoDefender
5Leandro ParedesMidfielder
7Rodrigo De PaulMidfielder
20Alexis Mac AllisterMidfielder
24Enzo FernándezMidfielder
10Lionel MessiForward
9Julián AlvarezForward
Substitutes15
1Juan Musso
12Gerónimo Rulli
2Marcos Senesi
4Gonzalo Montiel
19Nicolás Otamendi
25Facundo Medina
8Valentín Barco
11Giovani Lo Celso
14Exequiel Palacios
15Nicolás González
16Thiago Almada
17Giuliano Simeone
18Nico Paz
21José Manuel López
22Lautaro Martínez
Switzerland
Formation4-2-3-1ManagerMurat Yakin
Starters11
1Gregor KobelGoalkeeper
6Denis ZakariaDefender
4Nico ElvediDefender
5Manuel AkanjiDefender
13Ricardo RodríguezDefender
8Remo FreulerMidfielder
10Granit XhakaMidfielder
22Fabian RiederMidfielder
15Djibril SowMidfielder
11Dan NdoyeMidfielder
7Breel EmboloForward
Substitutes14
12Yvon Mvogo
21Marvin Keller
18Eray Cömert
24Aurèle Amenda
25Luca Jaquez
2Miro Muheim
3Silvan Widmer
14Ardon Jashari
20Michel Aebischer
16Christian Fassnacht
17Rubén Vargas
19Noah Okafor
23Zeki Amdouni
26Cédric Itten
Argentina
Half-timeArrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
12/07/2026 02:00·Quarterfinals
Fil du match
10'⚽But - A. Mac Allister (passe L. Messi)Argentine, 10e
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