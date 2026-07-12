2026 World Cup: Argentina and Switzerland Starting Lineups

Argentina and Switzerland have announced their starting lineups for the 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium on July 12.

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final will see Argentina face Switzerland on July 12 at 02:00 local time GMT+1 at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has opted for a 4-1-3-2 formation, combining defensive stability with attacking dynamism through Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez up front.

Switzerland, managed by Murat Yakin, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Breel Embolo as the lone striker supported by a three-man attacking midfield, including Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye, reflecting an emphasis on midfield control and quick transitions. This tactical battle between two well-structured teams is a key moment in the quarter-final stage.

Argentina’s lineup includes defensive leaders such as Emiliano Martínez in goal, protected by a back four made up of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico. Leandro Paredes will anchor the midfield in front of the defense, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, forming a unit capable of moving the ball forward.

Argentina’s substitutes include Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli and Lautaro Martínez, providing depth and an additional attacking option. For Switzerland, Gregor Kobel will be in goal, while the defense will feature Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodríguez. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will play pivotal roles in front of the defense, with Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye occupying more advanced positions to supply the attack.

Murat Yakin’s decision to deploy Breel Embolo as the focal-point striker underlines Switzerland’s desire to take the initiative in attack while maintaining a compact structure. Switzerland will be without Luca Jaquez and Michel Aebischer, who are ruled out with muscle contusions.

Analysis of Argentina’s lineup

Argentina will play in a 4-1-3-2 formation, promoting defensive solidity in midfield through Leandro Paredes, the pivot in front of the defense, while attacking creativity will be shared by Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul. The defense is led by the central pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, both known for their aggression and anticipation.

In attack, Lionel Messi remains the playmaker, supported up front by Julián Alvarez, who brings technique and mobility. Full-backs Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico will play an important role in providing width. Coach Lionel Scaloni appears to be seeking a balance between experience and youth in this lineup.

Analysis of Switzerland’s lineup

Switzerland will line up in a 4-2-3-1, a classic system that provides solid defensive cover while reinforcing the presence in midfield. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will handle ball recovery, while Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye will be tasked with supplying Breel Embolo, the lone striker.

Switzerland’s defense rests on the complementary partnership of Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in the center, with Ricardo Rodríguez and Denis Zakaria on the flanks. Despite the absence of Luca Jaquez, the team retains a solid foundation. Murat Yakin is relying on a clear structure that combines disciplined defending with rapid counter-attacks through the wingers.

The kickoff of this quarter-final promises a disciplined tactical contest, with each national team relying on its strengths to take a crucial step forward at the 2026 World Cup.

The starting lineups

Argentina Formation 4-1-3-2 Manager Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 26 Nahuel Molina Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 3 Nicolás Tagliafico Defender 5 Leandro Paredes Midfielder 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 9 Julián Alvarez Forward Substitutes 15 1 Juan Musso

12 Gerónimo Rulli

2 Marcos Senesi

4 Gonzalo Montiel

19 Nicolás Otamendi

25 Facundo Medina

8 Valentín Barco

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

15 Nicolás González

16 Thiago Almada

17 Giuliano Simeone

18 Nico Paz

21 José Manuel López

22 Lautaro Martínez Switzerland Formation 4-2-3-1 Manager Murat Yakin Starters 11 1 Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper 6 Denis Zakaria Defender 4 Nico Elvedi Defender 5 Manuel Akanji Defender 13 Ricardo Rodríguez Defender 8 Remo Freuler Midfielder 10 Granit Xhaka Midfielder 22 Fabian Rieder Midfielder 15 Djibril Sow Midfielder 11 Dan Ndoye Midfielder 7 Breel Embolo Forward Substitutes 14 12 Yvon Mvogo

21 Marvin Keller

18 Eray Cömert

24 Aurèle Amenda

25 Luca Jaquez

2 Miro Muheim

3 Silvan Widmer

14 Ardon Jashari

20 Michel Aebischer

16 Christian Fassnacht

17 Rubén Vargas

19 Noah Okafor

23 Zeki Amdouni

26 Cédric Itten

Argentina Half-time 1-0 Arrowhead Stadium Switzerland Switzerland Fil du match 10' ⚽ But - A. Mac Allister (passe L. Messi) 44' Carton jaune - B. Embolo