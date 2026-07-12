2026 World Cup: Argentina and Switzerland Starting Lineups

Argentina and Switzerland have announced their starting lineups for the 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium on July 12.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Argentine VS Suisse, le 12/07/2026 02:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
Illustration du match Argentine VS Suisse, le 12/07/2026 02:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final will see Argentina face Switzerland on July 12 at 02:00 local time GMT+1 at Arrowhead Stadium. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has opted for a 4-1-3-2 formation, combining defensive stability with attacking dynamism through Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez up front.

Switzerland, managed by Murat Yakin, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Breel Embolo as the lone striker supported by a three-man attacking midfield, including Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye, reflecting an emphasis on midfield control and quick transitions. This tactical battle between two well-structured teams is a key moment in the quarter-final stage.

Argentina’s lineup includes defensive leaders such as Emiliano Martínez in goal, protected by a back four made up of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico. Leandro Paredes will anchor the midfield in front of the defense, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, forming a unit capable of moving the ball forward.

Argentina’s substitutes include Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli and Lautaro Martínez, providing depth and an additional attacking option. For Switzerland, Gregor Kobel will be in goal, while the defense will feature Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodríguez. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will play pivotal roles in front of the defense, with Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye occupying more advanced positions to supply the attack.

Murat Yakin’s decision to deploy Breel Embolo as the focal-point striker underlines Switzerland’s desire to take the initiative in attack while maintaining a compact structure. Switzerland will be without Luca Jaquez and Michel Aebischer, who are ruled out with muscle contusions.

Analysis of Argentina’s lineup

Argentina will play in a 4-1-3-2 formation, promoting defensive solidity in midfield through Leandro Paredes, the pivot in front of the defense, while attacking creativity will be shared by Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul. The defense is led by the central pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, both known for their aggression and anticipation.

In attack, Lionel Messi remains the playmaker, supported up front by Julián Alvarez, who brings technique and mobility. Full-backs Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico will play an important role in providing width. Coach Lionel Scaloni appears to be seeking a balance between experience and youth in this lineup.

Analysis of Switzerland’s lineup

Switzerland will line up in a 4-2-3-1, a classic system that provides solid defensive cover while reinforcing the presence in midfield. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will handle ball recovery, while Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye will be tasked with supplying Breel Embolo, the lone striker.

Switzerland’s defense rests on the complementary partnership of Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in the center, with Ricardo Rodríguez and Denis Zakaria on the flanks. Despite the absence of Luca Jaquez, the team retains a solid foundation. Murat Yakin is relying on a clear structure that combines disciplined defending with rapid counter-attacks through the wingers.

The kickoff of this quarter-final promises a disciplined tactical contest, with each national team relying on its strengths to take a crucial step forward at the 2026 World Cup.

The starting lineups

Argentina
Formation4-1-3-2ManagerLionel Scaloni
Starters11
  1. 23Emiliano MartínezGoalkeeper
  2. 26Nahuel MolinaDefender
  3. 13Cristian RomeroDefender
  4. 6Lisandro MartínezDefender
  5. 3Nicolás TagliaficoDefender
  6. 5Leandro ParedesMidfielder
  7. 7Rodrigo De PaulMidfielder
  8. 20Alexis Mac AllisterMidfielder
  9. 24Enzo FernándezMidfielder
  10. 10Lionel MessiForward
  11. 9Julián AlvarezForward
Substitutes15
  • 1Juan Musso
  • 12Gerónimo Rulli
  • 2Marcos Senesi
  • 4Gonzalo Montiel
  • 19Nicolás Otamendi
  • 25Facundo Medina
  • 8Valentín Barco
  • 11Giovani Lo Celso
  • 14Exequiel Palacios
  • 15Nicolás González
  • 16Thiago Almada
  • 17Giuliano Simeone
  • 18Nico Paz
  • 21José Manuel López
  • 22Lautaro Martínez
Switzerland
Formation4-2-3-1ManagerMurat Yakin
Starters11
  1. 1Gregor KobelGoalkeeper
  2. 6Denis ZakariaDefender
  3. 4Nico ElvediDefender
  4. 5Manuel AkanjiDefender
  5. 13Ricardo RodríguezDefender
  6. 8Remo FreulerMidfielder
  7. 10Granit XhakaMidfielder
  8. 22Fabian RiederMidfielder
  9. 15Djibril SowMidfielder
  10. 11Dan NdoyeMidfielder
  11. 7Breel EmboloForward
Substitutes14
  • 12Yvon Mvogo
  • 21Marvin Keller
  • 18Eray Cömert
  • 24Aurèle Amenda
  • 25Luca Jaquez
  • 2Miro Muheim
  • 3Silvan Widmer
  • 14Ardon Jashari
  • 20Michel Aebischer
  • 16Christian Fassnacht
  • 17Rubén Vargas
  • 19Noah Okafor
  • 23Zeki Amdouni
  • 26Cédric Itten
Argentina
Half-time Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
12/07/2026 02:00 Quarterfinals
Fil du match
  1. 10'But - A. Mac Allister (passe L. Messi)Argentine, 10e
  2. 44'Carton jaune - B. EmboloSuisse, 44e
Quarterfinals schedule
View full schedule
Quarterfinals
France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Quarterfinals
Spain
Finished SoFi Stadium
Belgium
Quarterfinals
Norway
After extra time Hard Rock Stadium
England
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Half-time Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
02:53 Football : 2026 World Cup: Argentina lead Switzerland at halftime (1-0)
01:58 Football : 2026 World Cup: Argentina and Switzerland Starting Lineups
02:53 2026 World Cup: Argentina lead Switzerland at halftime (1-0)