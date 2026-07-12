2026 World Cup: Defending champions Argentina face Switzerland in quarter-finals

Defending champions Argentina face Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

On July 12, 2026, at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1, Argentina will face Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The duel will bring together the defending champions and a determined Swiss team looking to move beyond its last World Cup milestone, last achieved in 1954.

Argentina comes into the match on the back of an impressive South American qualifying campaign, finishing top with 38 points from 18 matches and confirming its status as a favorite. The team managed by Lionel Scaloni, winners of the last World Cup and the 2024 Copa América, boasts an attacking unit driven by Lionel Messi’s experience and the dynamism of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

Switzerland, meanwhile, is determined to reach the quarter-finals for the first time after three previous appearances at this stage without success. Under Murat Yakin, the Nati secured consistent qualification through solid defensive organization and will rely on leader Granit Xhaka and experienced full-back Ricardo Rodríguez to frustrate the Argentine powerhouse.

The match promises to be intense, with Argentina looking to defend its world title while Switzerland aims to achieve an unprecedented feat. This meeting at Arrowhead Stadium, the setting for a European-American clash, has generated significant anticipation both because of the technical quality on display and the symbolic stakes involved.

The key factor will be Switzerland’s ability to contain Argentina’s attack and exploit quick counterattacks, while Argentina will look to impose its dynamic possession game and attacking power.

Focus on Argentina

Argentina, managed by Lionel Scaloni, deploys an attacking system centered on a fluid frontline combining Lionel Messi, now appearing at his sixth World Cup, with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez. These players embody the generational transition and provide a constant threat to opposing defenses.

With controlled possession and a high press, the Albiceleste also rely on a technically gifted midfield and a solid defense. The team can draw on its experience and recent achievements to manage the key moments of the match.

Focus on Switzerland

Switzerland under Murat Yakin plays with a compact block and balanced tactical organization. Captain Granit Xhaka is an essential link in midfield, providing experience and distribution, while Ricardo Rodríguez ensures defensive stability on the left flank.

The team favors a pragmatic style, capable of retreating effectively before launching quick counterattacks. Collective discipline will be essential to contain Argentina’s attacks and create opportunities in behind.

Argentina Upcoming 02:00 Arrowhead Stadium Switzerland Switzerland

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