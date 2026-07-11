2026 World Cup: Norway in 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium

Norway will face England in a 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium, with the teams set to battle in 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations.

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England will be played on July 11, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kick-off at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). The matchup pits Norway’s 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1, with key players on both sides expected to make the difference in this crucial encounter.

Both teams have opted for clearly defined formations that reflect their playing philosophies. Norway relies on a three-man midfield to support an attack led by Erling Haaland, while England prefers a double pivot to strengthen the midfield with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, alongside an attacking line led by Harry Kane.

The official lineups confirm the presence of many established players — for Norway, Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sørloth line up alongside Haaland in an attacking system; for England, Jude Bellingham takes up a position in front of the defense, with Jordan Pickford in goal, while Nico O’Reilly completes the back four.

On the bench, Norway can call on several substitutes to adjust its setup, although Marcus Pedersen is absent for health reasons. England must cope without Jordan Henderson and suspended winger J. Quansah, affecting its options in midfield and attack.

Analysis of Norway’s starting XI

Norway will play in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland starts. The defense is made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. The three-man midfield features Sander Berge, Patrick Berg and Martin Ødegaard, with the latter providing a key creative profile to supply the attacking trio.

In attack, Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup support lone striker Erling Haaland. This structure prioritizes width and intensity in possession, with significant support from the midfielders to provide defensive cover. The substitutes include Leo Østigård and Kristian Thorstvedt, offering tactical flexibility.

Analysis of England’s starting XI

Thomas Tuchel has chosen a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defense lines up with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly. In midfield, Declan Rice is partnered with Elliot Anderson to stabilize the base, while Jude Bellingham occupies a more advanced role in the central area.

The attacking trio supporting Harry Kane includes Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. This setup offers a balance between defensive protection and quick attacking initiative. The absences of Jordan Henderson and J. Quansah limit the squad’s depth, but experienced players such as Reece James remain on the bench.

The starting lineups

Norway Formation 4-3-3 Manager Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 21 Andreas Schjelderup Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

16 Marcus Pedersen

2 Morten Thorsby

14 Fredrik Aursnes

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

19 Thelo Aasgaard

22 Oscar Bobb

23 Jens Petter Hauge

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

20 Antonio Nusa England Formation 4-2-3-1 Manager Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

12 Trevoh Chalobah

15 Dan Burn

24 Reece James

25 Djed Spence

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

21 Eberechi Eze

7 Bukayo Saka

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins

22 Ivan Toney

Norway Upcoming 22:00 Hard Rock Stadium England England Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.