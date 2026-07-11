2026 World Cup: Norway in 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium

Norway will face England in a 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium, with the teams set to battle in 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations.
The 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England will be played on July 11, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kick-off at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). The matchup pits Norway’s 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1, with key players on both sides expected to make the difference in this crucial encounter.
Both teams have opted for clearly defined formations that reflect their playing philosophies. Norway relies on a three-man midfield to support an attack led by Erling Haaland, while England prefers a double pivot to strengthen the midfield with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, alongside an attacking line led by Harry Kane.
The official lineups confirm the presence of many established players — for Norway, Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sørloth line up alongside Haaland in an attacking system; for England, Jude Bellingham takes up a position in front of the defense, with Jordan Pickford in goal, while Nico O’Reilly completes the back four.
On the bench, Norway can call on several substitutes to adjust its setup, although Marcus Pedersen is absent for health reasons. England must cope without Jordan Henderson and suspended winger J. Quansah, affecting its options in midfield and attack.
Analysis of Norway’s starting XI
Norway will play in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland starts. The defense is made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. The three-man midfield features Sander Berge, Patrick Berg and Martin Ødegaard, with the latter providing a key creative profile to supply the attacking trio.
In attack, Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup support lone striker Erling Haaland. This structure prioritizes width and intensity in possession, with significant support from the midfielders to provide defensive cover. The substitutes include Leo Østigård and Kristian Thorstvedt, offering tactical flexibility.
Analysis of England’s starting XI
Thomas Tuchel has chosen a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defense lines up with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly. In midfield, Declan Rice is partnered with Elliot Anderson to stabilize the base, while Jude Bellingham occupies a more advanced role in the central area.
The attacking trio supporting Harry Kane includes Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. This setup offers a balance between defensive protection and quick attacking initiative. The absences of Jordan Henderson and J. Quansah limit the squad’s depth, but experienced players such as Reece James remain on the bench.
The starting lineups Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 21 Andreas Schjelderup Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik 13 Egil Selvik 4 Leo Østigård 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan 24 Sondre Langås 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener 16 Marcus Pedersen 2 Morten Thorsby 14 Fredrik Aursnes 18 Kristian Thorstvedt 19 Thelo Aasgaard 22 Oscar Bobb 23 Jens Petter Hauge 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen 20 Antonio Nusa Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson 23 James Trafford 12 Trevoh Chalobah 15 Dan Burn 24 Reece James 25 Djed Spence 14 Jordan Henderson 16 Kobbie Mainoo 17 Morgan Rogers 21 Eberechi Eze 7 Bukayo Saka 11 Marcus Rashford 19 Ollie Watkins 22 Ivan Toney
Norway
Upcoming
22:00
Hard Rock Stadium England
11/07/2026 22:00
·
Quarterfinals
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for France - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
60' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe D. Doue) France, 60e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 62e 63' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 63e 66' ⚽ But - O. Dembele (passe K. Mbappe) France, 66e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Kone (remplace W. Zaire-Emery) France, 71e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine) Maroc, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Salah-Eddine (remplace Z. El Ouahdi) Maroc, 74e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta) France, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace B. Barcola) France, 77e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Talbi (remplace A. Sbai) Maroc, 85e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto) France, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
20
Désiré Doué
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
15
Ibrahima Konaté
21
Lucas Hernández
2
Malo Gusto
19
Theo Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
13
N'Golo Kanté
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
12
Bradley Barcola
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
7
Chemsdine Talbi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Sofyan Amrabat
9
Soufiane Rahimi
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
18
Chadi Riad
25
Redouane Halhal
19
Youssef Belammari
17
Amine Sbai
16
Gessime Yassine
15
Samir El Mourabet
11
Ismael Saibari
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 8 / Morocco 1 Tirs : France 21 / Morocco 5 Possession : France 48% / Morocco 52% Corners : France 5 / Morocco 5 Fautes : France 10 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Morocco 1 Passes : France 481 / Morocco 521 Precision des passes : France 89% / Morocco 86% xG : France 3.10 / Morocco 0.13
Key players
Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7.6, 6 arret(s) Désiré Doué (France) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 7.5 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s) Manu Koné (France) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
I. Saibari : Morocco · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Injury
Head-to-head
09/07/2026 France 2-0 Morocco (World Cup) 14/12/2022 France 2-0 Morocco (World Cup)
09/07
Quarterfinals
France
Finished
2-0
Gillette Stadium Morocco
View match details for Spain - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
30' ⚽ But - F. Ruiz Espagne, 30e 41' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe T. Castagne) Belgique, 41e 43' Carton jaune - P. Cubarsi Espagne, 43e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace F. Torres) Espagne, 55e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace Pedri) Espagne, 55e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Witsel) Belgique, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Vanaken (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 60e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. De Cuyper (remplace J. Seys) Belgique, 61e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Courtois (remplace S. Lammens) Belgique, 71e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 79e 85' Carton jaune - K. De Bruyne Belgique, 85e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Saelemaekers) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 86e 88' ⚽ But - M. Merino Espagne, 88e 90+3' Carton jaune - A. Laporte Espagne, 90+3e 90+5' Carton jaune - A. Witsel Belgique, 90+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
12
Pedro Porro
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
16
Rodri
Midfielder
8
Fabián Ruiz
Midfielder
19
Lamine Yamal
Midfielder
10
Dani Olmo
Midfielder
15
Alex Baena
Midfielder
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
5
Marcos Llorente
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
6
Mikel Merino
9
Pablo Gavi
18
Martín Zubimendi
20
Pedri
17
Nico Williams
7
Ferran Torres
11
Yéremy Pino
25
Víctor Muñoz
26
Borja Iglesias
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
20
Hans Vanaken
Midfielder
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 12
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
15
Thomas Meunier
16
Koni De Winter
18
Joaquin Seys
19
Diego Moreira
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
14
Dodi Lukebakio
6
Axel Witsel
9
Romelu Lukaku
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Spain 5 / Belgium 2 Tirs : Spain 13 / Belgium 4 Possession : Spain 67% / Belgium 33% Corners : Spain 5 / Belgium 1 Fautes : Spain 9 / Belgium 11 Cartons jaunes : Spain 1 / Belgium 0 Passes : Spain 508 / Belgium 242 Precision des passes : Spain 90% / Belgium 79% xG : Spain 1.32 / Belgium 0.34
Key players
Fabián Ruiz (Spain) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 7.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 7.2 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
A. Onana : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Cruciate Ligament Rupture
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
10/07
Quarterfinals
Spain
Finished
2-1
SoFi Stadium Belgium
View match details for Norway - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
21
Andreas Schjelderup
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
16
Marcus Pedersen
2
Morten Thorsby
14
Fredrik Aursnes
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
22
Oscar Bobb
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
20
Antonio Nusa
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
5
John Stones
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
12
Trevoh Chalobah
15
Dan Burn
24
Reece James
25
Djed Spence
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
21
Eberechi Eze
7
Bukayo Saka
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
22
Ivan Toney
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
M. Pedersen : Norway · Missing Fixture · Cold J. Henderson : England · Missing Fixture · Wirst Injury J. Quansah : England · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
11/07
Quarterfinals
Norway
Upcoming
22:00
Hard Rock Stadium England
View match details for Argentina - Switzerland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
12/07
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Upcoming
02:00
Arrowhead Stadium Switzerland
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