2026 World Cup: Norway in 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium

Norway will face England in a 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium, with the teams set to battle in 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Norvège VS Angleterre, le 11/07/2026 22:00, stade Hard Rock Stadium
Illustration du match Norvège VS Angleterre, le 11/07/2026 22:00, stade Hard Rock Stadium
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England will be played on July 11, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kick-off at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). The matchup pits Norway’s 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1, with key players on both sides expected to make the difference in this crucial encounter.

Both teams have opted for clearly defined formations that reflect their playing philosophies. Norway relies on a three-man midfield to support an attack led by Erling Haaland, while England prefers a double pivot to strengthen the midfield with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, alongside an attacking line led by Harry Kane.

The official lineups confirm the presence of many established players — for Norway, Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sørloth line up alongside Haaland in an attacking system; for England, Jude Bellingham takes up a position in front of the defense, with Jordan Pickford in goal, while Nico O’Reilly completes the back four.

On the bench, Norway can call on several substitutes to adjust its setup, although Marcus Pedersen is absent for health reasons. England must cope without Jordan Henderson and suspended winger J. Quansah, affecting its options in midfield and attack.

Analysis of Norway’s starting XI

Norway will play in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland starts. The defense is made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. The three-man midfield features Sander Berge, Patrick Berg and Martin Ødegaard, with the latter providing a key creative profile to supply the attacking trio.

In attack, Alexander Sørloth and Andreas Schjelderup support lone striker Erling Haaland. This structure prioritizes width and intensity in possession, with significant support from the midfielders to provide defensive cover. The substitutes include Leo Østigård and Kristian Thorstvedt, offering tactical flexibility.

Analysis of England’s starting XI

Thomas Tuchel has chosen a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defense lines up with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly. In midfield, Declan Rice is partnered with Elliot Anderson to stabilize the base, while Jude Bellingham occupies a more advanced role in the central area.

The attacking trio supporting Harry Kane includes Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. This setup offers a balance between defensive protection and quick attacking initiative. The absences of Jordan Henderson and J. Quansah limit the squad’s depth, but experienced players such as Reece James remain on the bench.

The starting lineups

Norway
Formation4-3-3ManagerStale Solbakken
Starters11
  1. 1Ørjan NylandGoalkeeper
  2. 26Julian RyersonDefender
  3. 3Kristoffer AjerDefender
  4. 17Torbjørn HeggemDefender
  5. 5David Møller WolfeDefender
  6. 10Martin ØdegaardMidfielder
  7. 8Sander BergeMidfielder
  8. 6Patrick BergMidfielder
  9. 7Alexander SørlothForward
  10. 9Erling HaalandForward
  11. 21Andreas SchjelderupForward
Substitutes15
  • 12Sander Tangvik
  • 13Egil Selvik
  • 4Leo Østigård
  • 15Fredrik André Bjørkan
  • 24Sondre Langås
  • 25Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
  • 16Marcus Pedersen
  • 2Morten Thorsby
  • 14Fredrik Aursnes
  • 18Kristian Thorstvedt
  • 19Thelo Aasgaard
  • 22Oscar Bobb
  • 23Jens Petter Hauge
  • 11Jørgen Strand Larsen
  • 20Antonio Nusa
England
Formation4-2-3-1ManagerThomas Tuchel
Starters11
  1. 1Jordan PickfordGoalkeeper
  2. 2Ezri KonsaDefender
  3. 5John StonesDefender
  4. 6Marc GuéhiDefender
  5. 3Nico O'ReillyDefender
  6. 8Elliot AndersonMidfielder
  7. 4Declan RiceMidfielder
  8. 20Noni MaduekeMidfielder
  9. 10Jude BellinghamMidfielder
  10. 18Anthony GordonMidfielder
  11. 9Harry KaneForward
Substitutes14
  • 13Dean Henderson
  • 23James Trafford
  • 12Trevoh Chalobah
  • 15Dan Burn
  • 24Reece James
  • 25Djed Spence
  • 14Jordan Henderson
  • 16Kobbie Mainoo
  • 17Morgan Rogers
  • 21Eberechi Eze
  • 7Bukayo Saka
  • 11Marcus Rashford
  • 19Ollie Watkins
  • 22Ivan Toney
Norway
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
England
11/07/2026 22:00 Quarterfinals
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Quarter-finals schedule
View full schedule
Quarterfinals
France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Quarterfinals
Spain
Finished SoFi Stadium
Belgium
Quarterfinals
Norway
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
England
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:32 Football : 2026 World Cup: Norway in 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium
21:01 Football : 2026 World Cup: Norway Take on England in the Quarter-Finals
21:32 2026 World Cup: Norway in 4-3-3 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium