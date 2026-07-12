2026 World Cup: Argentina lead Switzerland at halftime (1-0)

Argentina lead Switzerland 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring from a Lionel Messi assist.

Argentina lead Switzerland 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium. Alexis Mac Allister scored the only goal in the 10th minute, following an assist from Lionel Messi. This early lead gives La Albiceleste a crucial advantage in this knockout clash.

The knockout context heightens the stakes of this encounter – Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, are looking to confirm their strong campaign, while Switzerland, under Murat Yakin, are seeking to turn the tide despite the pressure of an unfavorable scoreline.

During the opening 45 minutes, Argentina largely contained Switzerland’s attacks, with less possession (42%) but greater attacking efficiency, as shown by the quality of the chances created. Switzerland, meanwhile, dominated the ball (58%) but failed to threaten, with Argentina’s defense remaining solid.

The first half was also marked by a yellow card for Breel Embolo in the 44th minute, a booking that could limit Switzerland’s attacking aggression in the second half. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez remained alert and made at least one decisive save to preserve the scoreline.

Halftime statistics show an even distribution of shots, with three attempts for each side, but only Argentina managed to put their efforts on target effectively and convert a major chance.

Argentina – a classic formation with Mac Allister and Messi in attack

Argentina are playing in a 4-1-3-2 formation under Lionel Scaloni. Goalscorer Alexis Mac Allister operates in the attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez. Defensive solidity is built around a central partnership of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, supported by Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico on the flanks. Leandro Paredes plays as the holding midfielder, supported by Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández.

Switzerland – a 4-2-3-1 system constrained by the booking

Murat Yakin has set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gregor Kobel in goal. The defense is made up of Ricardo Rodríguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Denis Zakaria. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler are trying to stabilize play, while Breel Embolo leads the line. Embolo’s yellow card could disrupt Switzerland’s attacking approach in the second half.

Argentina Half-time 1-0 Arrowhead Stadium Switzerland Switzerland Fil du match 10' ⚽ But - A. Mac Allister (passe L. Messi) 44' Carton jaune - B. Embolo Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Argentina 1 / Switzerland 1

: Argentina 1 / Switzerland 1 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Switzerland 3

: Argentina 3 / Switzerland 3 Possession : Argentina 42% / Switzerland 58%

: Argentina 42% / Switzerland 58% Corners : Argentina 2 / Switzerland 1

: Argentina 2 / Switzerland 1 Fautes : Argentina 7 / Switzerland 12

: Argentina 7 / Switzerland 12 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Switzerland 1

: Argentina 0 / Switzerland 1 Passes : Argentina 181 / Switzerland 244

: Argentina 181 / Switzerland 244 Precision des passes : Argentina 83% / Switzerland 89%

: Argentina 83% / Switzerland 89% xG : Argentina 0.32 / Switzerland 0.06