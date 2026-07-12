Benin: the results of the justice auditors and clerk students competition published

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service has made public the results of the recruitment competition for 50 justice auditors and 50 trainee clerks for the Ministry of Justice and Legislation. The lists of admitted candidates are now available online.

Candidates for the recruitment competition of justice auditors and trainee clerks can now check the results. The Ministry of Labor and Public Service has published the lists of those admitted to the competition organized for the year 2025, for the session on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The competition involved the recruitment of fifty justice auditors and fifty trainee clerks for the Ministry of Justice and Legislation. On the official page of the ministry, two separate documents are available for candidates: one for the results of the clerks, and the other for the justice auditors.

In the published documents, the selected candidates are declared admitted “subject to final verifications and checks.” This specification means that admission remains subject to the administrative verification procedures planned before the next steps in the process.

Two Lists Published by the Administration

The first list concerns the trainee clerks. It presents the admitted candidates by rank, with their table number, identity, and the jury’s decision. The second list follows the same format for the justice auditors.

For the justice auditors, the list notably starts with Houedanou Mahuwena Emeroce, Senou Rodrigue, and Kinninnon Jesutondji Josue in the top three ranks. On the side of the trainee clerks, the first names displayed are Zinhouinon Abegnonhou Magloire, Chicohossou Judicaël Arthur, and Dekonhoundole Raimilekou Ethram Nosmas Souhail Marshal.

This publication marks an important step in the process of strengthening the workforce in the judicial chain. Justice auditors are expected to undergo training to integrate into the judiciary, while trainee clerks are intended to bolster the clerical services within the jurisdictions.

The candidates concerned are invited to consult the official documents published by the Ministry of Labor and Public Service to verify their status. The next administrative steps should focus on complementary verifications and the formalities related to the management of those admitted.