Security in Benin: the Republican Police makes a major move in Sakété and Porto-Novo

The Republican Police is maintaining pressure against urban crime. Law enforcement conducted two major security operations on July 8 and 9, 2026, respectively in Sakété and Porto-Novo.

These coordinated interventions were successful, leading to the arrest of three suspected criminals, the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, and the seizure of a significant quantity of items from burglaries.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, a police patrol on a security mission on the National Inter-State Road No. 3 (RNIE 3) was alerted by the distress calls of a motorcyclist. He was the victim of a violent attack by three individuals determined to steal his new Bajaj motorcycle.

The prompt intervention of law enforcement immediately thwarted the criminals’ plan, who fled at the sight of the police. One of the assailants ended up in a ravine while being chased by the officers, abandoning his own Haojue Xpress motorcycle to escape on foot. The pursuit did not stop there: a methodically organized hunt in the area led to the capture of one of the attackers, who was formally identified by the victim.

Burglary during a storm thwarted in Porto-Novo

Just a few hours earlier, on the night of July 8 to 9, 2026, the police station of the second district of Porto-Novo stood out by thwarting a large-scale burglary. Taking advantage of the heavy rainfall that night to mask their noise, three individuals had broken into a shop located in the Djègan-Daho neighborhood, armed with hammers and chisels.

Surprised in the act by the police patrol, the burglars attempted to flee. The agents’ quick response allowed for the neutralization and immediate arrest of one of them. The investigations conducted swiftly after this first arrest yielded results, leading to the capture of a second suspect, a minor aged 14.

The searches carried out by the investigators uncovered a substantial haul. The police seized numerous burglary tools as well as a large quantity of stolen items, including mobile phones, pieces of bazin fabric, loincloths, sports jerseys, food products, and various other valuable goods.