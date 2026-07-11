Market: Manchester United abandons the Ederson pursuit and looks toward other options.

Manchester United has decided not to pursue the signing of Ederson, the Atalanta midfielder, following new concerns about his physical condition. The English club will now speed up other avenues to strengthen its midfield during this summer transfer window.

Manchester United has chosen to end its interest in Ederson. The Atalanta midfielder will ultimately not join the Red Devils due to ongoing concerns regarding his physical state. According to several sources, the English club has conducted further medical examinations on the Brazilian this week after new doubts arose related to a recent meniscus injury. The Manchester leaders are particularly worried that the player might face recurring knee problems.

In light of these uncertainties, Manchester United has opted to abandon the operation and will now focus its efforts on other options to strengthen its midfield. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this development on his X account. “More information on the Ederson case in an exclusive article. Atalanta is ready to reclaim their midfielder, convinced that he is fit and ready to play again,” he wrote. The Italian journalist also specifies that Manchester United plans to recruit at least one more midfielder following the arrival of Andrey Santos.