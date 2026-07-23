Cardi B reacts to rumors about her closeness with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

After several public appearances alongside Maduka Okoye, goalkeeper for the Super Eagles, Cardi B addressed the numerous speculations about their relationship. The American rapper criticizes the media attention she deems excessive surrounding her private life.

The closeness between Cardi B and Maduka Okoye continues to fuel rumors. Following several public appearances with the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, the American rapper spoke out against the significant media exposure she is receiving. The Grammy Award winner was recently spotted with the Nigerian keeper and a group of friends during dinner at Gio’s restaurant, located within the St. Regis hotel in Venice. Images from the evening quickly reignited speculation about a potential romantic relationship between the two personalities.

In light of the extent of comments on social media, Cardi B expressed her frustration in a viral video. The artist believes that every move she makes draws disproportionate attention compared to other celebrities. “No joke, I’m the Britney Spears of hip-hop. I know all the stories about these celebrities; I know who’s dating whom and what they’re doing. But no one talks about it because no one cares,” she stated. She added, “When it comes to me, I can’t even do anything without people talking about it. It’s crazy. You have to accept the good with the bad. That’s just how it is. People love that kind of gossip.“

These statements come as rumors about her relationship with Maduka Okoye grow. The two have been seen together multiple times in recent months, including during Paris Fashion Week and more recently in Venice. To date, neither Cardi B nor the Nigerian goalkeeper has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. Speculation is thus fueled solely by their joint appearances and the reactions of internet users.