Benin: Beninese customs tighten rules on bills of lading for used goods starting August 1, 2026.
Logistics and customs clearance stakeholders in Benin need to quickly review their practices. Starting from Saturday, August 1, 2026, new strict documentary requirements will govern the removal of used goods at the Port of Cotonou.
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SUMMARY
This measure, formalized by a circular note dated July 6, 2026, and signed by the Customs Receiver of Cotonou-Port, Issa Idrissou, aims to enhance the transparency and traceability of operations.
What Changes Effectively on August 1, 2026
From now on, individuals are excluded from transport documents for this type of cargo. Beninese customs impose the following rules:
- Mandatory legal entities: The bills of lading for used goods must necessarily mention legal entities (companies or regularly established entities) for the roles of shipper, consignee, and notify party.
- Exact addresses required: Complete and precise contact details of these companies or legal entities must be included in the documents.
- Exceptions: These new requirements do not apply to shipments of personal effects or goods in transit.
- No rectification tolerated: To put an end to “the abusive and inappropriate use” of Unique Tax Identifiers (UTIs), the customs administration announces that no requests for modifications or corrections of bills of lading will be granted, regardless of the type of transport title.
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