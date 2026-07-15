Benin: Beninese customs tighten rules on bills of lading for used goods starting August 1, 2026.

Logistics and customs clearance stakeholders in Benin need to quickly review their practices. Starting from Saturday, August 1, 2026, new strict documentary requirements will govern the removal of used goods at the Port of Cotonou.

This measure, formalized by a circular note dated July 6, 2026, and signed by the Customs Receiver of Cotonou-Port, Issa Idrissou, aims to enhance the transparency and traceability of operations.

What Changes Effectively on August 1, 2026

From now on, individuals are excluded from transport documents for this type of cargo. Beninese customs impose the following rules: