“Stop comparing me to my brother,” Peter Okoye warns his fans.

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has called on his fans to stop the ongoing comparisons with his twin brother Rudeboy, his former partner in P-Square. The Nigerian artist believes that these comparisons undermine his solo career and demands more recognition for what he sees as an exemplary path.

The Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has asked his fans to stop comparing him to his twin brother Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), with whom he used to form the famous duo P-Square. During a recent live broadcast on social media, the artist explained that he wants to fully dedicate himself to his solo career, away from any comparisons that could distract from his work. Mr P emphasized his unique artistic identity and called on his audience to see him for who he is.

“Stop comparing me to my brother or anyone else. The comparisons need to end. I want to be myself. There is no one like me. I want to do what I have to do and make a living,” he stated. The artist also reflected on the consequences of his temporary reconciliation with his brother. According to him, that period hindered the momentum he had built as a solo artist. In an interview with Cool FM Lagos, Mr P claimed that before the P-Square reunion, his popularity on social media was soaring.

“Before the reunion, I was gaining up to 100,000 followers a day. After Davido and Don Jazzy, I was one of the most influential African personalities on social media. But after the reunion, everything changed,” he asserted. With nearly three decades in the industry, the singer further believes he does not receive the recognition he deserves. “I have been in the music industry for nearly 30 years and I am still at the top. I deserve more respect,” he concluded.





