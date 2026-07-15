Dangnivo trial: the prosecution seeks 30 years in prison for Codjo Alofa.

The public prosecutor presented, this Wednesday, July 15, its recommendations in the case of the disappearance of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo. The prosecutor requested a sentence of 30 years of criminal imprisonment against the main accused, Codjo Alofa, as well as the restitution of the victim’s remains to his family.

The trial for the Pierre Urbain Dangnivo case reached a decisive phase this Wednesday, July 15, 2026, before the High Court of Cotonou. On the occasion of its recommendations, the public prosecutor requested a sentence of 30 years of criminal imprisonment against the main accused, Codjo Alofa.

According to Bip Radio, the public prosecutor near the court, Olushègun Tidjani Serpos, asked the court to reclassify the charges against Codjo Alofa as complicity in murder with co-authors. He also requested a fine of 150 million CFA francs and asked for the remains of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo to be returned to his family.

Regarding the co-defendant, Donatien Amoussou, the public prosecutor also sought a reclassification of the facts. The prosecution requested 60 months of hard prison time against him for fraud.

These recommendations come after several days of hearings marked by witness testimonies, former security forces officials, as well as the pleas of the various parties. Earlier, Me Olga Anassidé, lawyer for the Dangnivo family, had stated that “this case has been solidly tied up so it cannot be easily unraveled,” denouncing the many grey areas that still surround this affair.

The disappearance of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo, a former official of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, dates back to August 17, 2010. For nearly sixteen years, this case has led to multiple judicial twists, fueling debates about the exact circumstances of his disappearance and presumed death.

The recommendations of the public prosecutor represent an important step, but they do not speculate on the court’s decision.