Dangnivo case: the prosecution seeks 30 years of criminal imprisonment against Codjo Alofa.

The trial regarding the disappearance of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo reached a decisive stage on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, before the Court of First Instance of Cotonou.

During its closing statements, the public prosecutor requested a sentence of 30 years of hard labor and a fine of 150 million CFA francs against the main accused, Codjo Alofa.

After addressing the case of co-defendant Donatien Amoussou, the public prosecutor at the Cotonou Court made its requests against the main suspect in the case. For the prosecution, Codjo Alofa’s responsibility is fully engaged in this matter.

To penalize the charges against the accused, the magistrate asked the court to condemn him to a sentence of 30 years of hard labor. The prosecution also demanded a significant financial penalty, requesting that the accused be ordered to pay the sum of 150 million CFA francs.

​The pleadings expected before the verdict

These requests mark a major turning point in this emblematic judicial case, which has been ongoing for sixteen years. The severity of the penalty demanded by the prosecution reflects the gravity of the charges leveled against the main accused, who has claimed his innocence in this matter for some time now.

The floor will now be given to the lawyers of the civil party and the defense to present their respective pleadings. Following these interventions, the court will put the case in deliberation in order to render its verdict.