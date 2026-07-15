Romuald Wadagni in Chad for the African Water Forum

The Beninese president Romuald Wadagni is participating this Wednesday, July 15, in N’Djamena, at the African Water Forum. This continental meeting brings together several heads of state, financial partners, and international institutions around the challenges related to water security and the financing of infrastructure in Africa.

The president of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, arrived in N’Djamena, Chad, to take part in the African Water Forum, organized on July 15 and 16 under the theme “From Vision to Action.” Co-organized with the World Bank and several financial institutions, this meeting aims to accelerate investments in favor of water security on the continent.

The forum gathers African heads of state, government officials, multilateral development banks, technical partners, as well as experts from the water sector. Discussions focus particularly on financing hydraulic infrastructure, access to drinking water, sanitation, and the effects of climate change on water resources. Romuald Wadagni’s presence comes a few weeks after his investiture as the head of Benin. It is part of a series of diplomatic trips undertaken by the head of state to strengthen cooperation with African and international partners.

For Benin, the stakes are high. The country is pursuing several projects aimed at improving access to drinking water, strengthening resilience to climate change, and developing sanitation infrastructure. Mobilizing new funding is also among the priorities of the Beninese authorities.