Tems explains why she refuses to date Nigerian celebrities.

Asked on the sidelines of the BET Awards about a possible relationship with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Nigerian singer Tems assured that she does not see the male celebrities from her country as potential partners, but rather as family members.

Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, revealed why she does not envision having a romantic relationship with a Nigerian celebrity. Present at the BET Awards last weekend, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer was asked about the possibility of pursuing Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, if the opportunity arose.

The performer of “Love Me Jeje” dismissed this idea, explaining that the fact they are both Nigerians prevents her from viewing him in a romantic light. “I know who Maduka Okoye is, but I don’t know him personally. I would like to meet him. But that’s not the angle I’d take,” she stated.

Tems then explained that she has a brotherly relationship with other Nigerian personalities in the entertainment world. “We, Nigerian celebrities, are friends and we form a big family. I consider my male colleagues as brothers,” she concluded.