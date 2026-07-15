Dangnivo Trial: the prosecutor in Cotonou believes that there is no evidence linking Donatien Amoussou to the death of the unionist.

The trial concerning the case of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo continues before the First Instance Court of Cotonou, marked this Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by the phase of public prosecutor’s requisitions.

During his speech, the Republic prosecutor at the Court of Cotonou, Olushègun Tidjani Serpos, spoke about the charges against Donatien Amoussou, who is presumed to be a co-author of the assassination of the public service official.

For the representative of the public prosecutor, the examination of the elements of the case does not establish the criminal responsibility of the accused in the disappearance and death of the Finance Ministry official. Although he mentioned certain character traits of the accused, the prosecutor emphasized the lack of material evidence to support the murder accusation.

“Donatien Amoussou… even if he is greedy, no evidence links him to the death of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo,” said Olushègun Tidjani Serpos during his requisition.

The debates continue

This statement from the prosecution provides a major clarification on the position of the accusation regarding Donatien Amoussou. The trial continues at the court in Cotonou, where the different parties are preparing to present their pleas before the case is deliberated.

Thus, after 16 years of provisional detention, Donatien Amoussou may be declared innocent in this legal-political case that has kept the Dangnivo family and the relatives of the deceased in suspense for over 15 years.