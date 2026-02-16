Rema enters Billboard history with Rave & Roses

With 170 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart, Rave & Roses by Rema becomes the African album with the longest run in the history of the American chart, confirming the global rise of Afrobeats.

The ascent continues for Rema. His debut album, Rave & Roses, has just set a new longevity record for an African project on the Billboard World Albums Chart, reaching the 170-week mark on the chart. A symbolic milestone that allows the Nigerian artist to surpass the previous record held by Wizkid with Made in Lagos, which had remained 164 weeks on that same chart.

Behind these two Afrobeats powerhouses, other major figures on the continent also appear among Africa’s most enduring albums: Born in the Wild by Tems (79 weeks), Love, Damini by Burna Boy (63 weeks) and The Best of the Black President by the legendary Fela Kuti (45 weeks).

Two Developments for Rema

The week is all the more notable for Rema as he records a new performance on the Billboard Hot 100. His track « Secondhand », in collaboration with Don Toliver, debuts directly at No. 29, giving the Nigerian artist a second appearance on the prestigious American chart.

Her compatriot Tems also shines: her new single « What You Need » debuts this week on the Hot 100, bringing her total entries to seven — an African record she shares with Burna Boy and the South African group Seether. A further confirmation of the growing influence of African artists on the global music scene.



