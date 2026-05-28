Management effectiveness at the Cotonou city hall: mission letters handed to the technical directors.

In line with its organizational reform, the Cotonou city hall has handed over mission letters to the technical directors, under the supervision of the Executive Secretary.

This initiative reflects the willingness of the municipal executive to establish a governance focused on performance, accountability, and achieving concrete results.

Through these letters, the municipal authorities aim to clarify the responsibilities of each administrative actor, improve coordination among services, and strengthen the monitoring of public actions. This managerial approach is based on specific objectives and an obligation to deliver results at all levels of the municipal administration.

The municipality aims to build a more modern, rigorous administration that is closer to the expectations of citizens. According to the guidelines set by the new leadership team, improving administrative performance becomes a key lever to accelerate the city’s development and enhance the quality of public services.

This reform aims to strengthen administrative discipline, facilitate collaboration among municipal services, and increase efficiency in project execution. It establishes a real culture of evaluation and accountability.

The presence of municipal authorities and community staff at the ceremony demonstrates the importance given to this new governance dynamic. The Cotonou city hall also wishes to consolidate trust between the administration and the population by providing more effective responses to the challenges of urban development, sanitation, infrastructure, and basic social services.

With this official handover of mission letters, Mayor Luc Gnacadja reaffirms his commitment to a modern, transparent local governance that is resolutely focused on the needs of citizens.