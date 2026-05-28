Kourou Koualou: four Beninese soldiers killed in coordinated attacks

Two positions of the Beninese Armed Forces were targeted in attacks during the night of May 25 to 26, 2026, in the Kourou Koualou area, at the border with Burkina Faso.

According to information from RFI reported by La Nouvelle Tribune, the assaults were launched against units involved in Operation Mirador. The toll reports four Beninese soldiers killed.

The attacks are said to have been carried out by several hundred armed men arriving by motorcycle, according to military sources. The assailants simultaneously targeted two posts set up in this strategic area, located several hundred kilometers north of Cotonou.

The Beninese soldiers responded at the beginning of the clashes, preventing a deeper incursion by the armed groups. A senior officer of the Beninese army, cited by RFI, stated: “We saw them coming from afar. They had many deaths but took them with them.” However, no official toll has been released regarding the losses on the attackers’ side.

This attack comes just hours after the new Minister of Defense, Gildas Agonkan, took office in the first government of President Romuald Wadagni.

According to security sources, the Beninese army immediately launched pursuit and combing operations, which continued until the morning of Tuesday, May 26, in the Kourou Koualou sector.