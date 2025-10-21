Regina Daniels: her ex, Somadina Adinma, breaks his silence about her marital spat with Ned Nwoko

Nigerian actor Somadina Adinma reacted to the marital crisis between his ex-partner, actress Regina Daniels, and her husband, billionaire senator Ned Nwoko.

Since the release of a distressing video showing Regina Daniels tearfully denouncing that she had been repeatedly a victim of domestic violence by her husband, Nigerian social media has been in turmoil. The accusations were confirmed by the Nollywood star’s close associates, who has been married to Senator Ned Nwoko since 2019. Her brother, Sammy West, even publicly accused the politician of sending henchmen to his sister’s residence.

As the case makes headlines, Regina’s former boyfriend, Somadina Adinma, found himself involuntarily drawn into the affair. His name has been mentioned several times on X (formerly Twitter). Some users have insinuated that he might be happy about his ex’s misfortunes. The actor chose to respond in a simple but pointed way.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Somadina Adinma breaks his silence

“Ndi Asili”, reacted Regina Daniels’ ex, an Igbo expression meaning “gossips” or “chatterers.” While internet users take sides, Ned Nwoko, for his part, was keen to give his version of events. In a long message posted on his social networks, the senator accused Regina Daniels of being dependent on drugs and alcohol. According to him, her condition would be the root of their disagreements.

“Regina hasn’t always been like this. Her current struggle with drug and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She needs to continue her detox program, or I fear for her life,” the senator said.

He also alleges that Regina physically assaulted three members of his staff and destroyed several personal belongings. The politician says he asked his wife to enter a detox program in Asokoro or abroad, notably in Jordan, to get treatment.

Read also : The secret behind Don Jazzy being single at 42

Since the video leaked, Regina Daniels has made no public statement, and her team remains silent in the face of the accusations. As a reminder, Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma once formed one of Nollywood’s most high-profile couples before their split in 2019, the same year Regina married Ned Nwoko to become his sixth wife.