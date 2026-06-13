“There is no retirement in music,” Mr. P (Peter Okoye) responds to his critics.

Criticized by some internet users who believe he should end his career, Nigerian singer Mr P brushed aside these calls. The former member of P-Square reminds us that music has no age and cites Michael Jackson as an example.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P and former member of the successful duo P-Square, responded to calls from some internet users asking him to put an end to his music career. In recent weeks, several fans felt that the 44-year-old artist should retire, arguing that he no longer belongs on the Afrobeats scene. An opinion that he categorically rejects.

Invited to The Beat FM in Lagos, Mr P stated that the concept of retirement does not exist in the music industry. According to him, age should never be a barrier to artistic creation. He specifically mentioned Michael Jackson, who continued to record new songs and was still preparing for international tours before his passing.

“One must be careful about how some people seek to belittle others. There is no retirement in music. I don’t understand why some think otherwise,” he declared. He added: “Michael Jackson was over 50 and was still preparing for a world tour before his death. I find it astonishing that artists are asked to step back simply because of their age. I’ve seen the same criticisms directed at Wizkid.” With this statement, Mr P reaffirms his desire to continue his career and evolve on the African music scene despite the criticisms.