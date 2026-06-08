Recruitment of 50 judicial auditors and 50 clerks: the provisional lists available

The provisional lists of validated and rejected applications for the recruitment competition of 50 justice auditors and 50 trainee clerks have been published. Candidates whose applications have been rejected have from June 8 to June 10, 2026, to regularize their files.

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service has made public the provisional lists of accepted and rejected applications for the recruitment competition of 50 justice auditors and 50 trainee clerks for the benefit of the Ministry of Justice and Legislation.

The candidates concerned are invited to consult the lists to verify their status. For those whose applications have been rejected, a regularization period is open from Monday, June 8, to Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The competition tests are scheduled for Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026.

This step will establish the final lists of candidates authorized to take part in this recruitment aimed at strengthening the workforce of the Beninese judicial administration.

Candidates can consult the provisional lists of validated and rejected applications by clicking on the following link: https://travail.gouv.bj/page/communiques/concours-de-recrutement-de-50-auditeurs-de-justice-et-de-50-eleves-greffiers-au-profit-du-ministere-de-la-justice-et-de-la-legislation-session-des-samedi-20-et-dimanche-21-juin-2026