Benin: Vladimir Putin appoints a new ambassador in Cotonou

Russia is changing its diplomatic representative in Benin. By a decree signed on July 21, 2026, President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Golovanov as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador. He succeeds Igor Evdokimov, who has served in Cotonou for nearly nine years.

The Russian Federation has a new ambassador in Benin. President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Alekseevich Golovanov to the position of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Benin, according to a presidential decree signed on July 21, 2026. This appointment ends the mission of Igor Evdokimov, who has represented Moscow in Cotonou for nearly nine years.

The new head of the Russian diplomatic mission is an experienced diplomat, well-known in African affairs. Graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1982, Mikhail Golovanov has dedicated most of his career to the African continent.

Over the years, he has served in several countries, including Madagascar, the Republic of the Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire. More recently, he held the position of Russia’s ambassador to Djibouti while also serving as a non-resident representative in Somalia. Elevated to the rank of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador in 2022, he arrives in Cotonou with solid experience in political and diplomatic issues in Africa.

This appointment comes as part of a renewal of several diplomatic positions decided by the Kremlin. It also reflects Moscow’s intention to continue strengthening its cooperation with African countries, including Benin, in the political, economic, and security fields.