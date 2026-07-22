ECOWAS honors Patrice Talon for his regional leadership

Gathered at the summit in Freetown, the heads of state of ECOWAS paid tribute to former Beninese President Patrice Talon. The sub-regional organization praised his commitment to West African integration, while congratulating his successor, Romuald Wadagni, on his election as the head of Benin.

The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) conveyed a message of recognition to Patrice Talon. In the final communiqué of their 69th ordinary session, held on July 19, 2026, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, they applauded the actions of the former Beninese head of state in service of the regional organization.

The Conference of Heads of State expressed its “deep gratitude” to Patrice Talon for “his dedicated leadership and contributions to the regional integration of ECOWAS.” This tribute comes a few months after the end of his term as head of Benin. During his 10 years in power, Patrice Talon participated in several ECOWAS initiatives focusing particularly on economic integration, the free movement of people and goods, as well as issues of security and stability in the sub-region.

In the same communiqué, West African leaders also congratulated Benin for the successful conduct of the presidential election held on April 12, 2026. They extended their congratulations to President Romuald Wadagni, elected following the ballot.

The Role of Patrice Talon in Regional Crises

Patrice Talon has distinguished himself several times on the West African diplomatic scene, particularly in managing the Nigerien crisis. Following the coup d’état that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023, the former president was mandated by the current chairperson of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, to lead mediation with the coup leaders, traveling to Niamey on July 27 to meet the new military leaders.

Subsequently, relations between Benin and Niger became strained, particularly after Cotonou’s decision to close its border with Niamey in compliance with ECOWAS decisions. Tensions further escalated around the Niger-Benin pipeline. Despite this atmosphere, Patrice Talon made multiple calls for dialogue in an effort to encourage rapprochement.