Public policy evaluation: Beninese MPs on an immersion program in France

Since Monday, September 29, 2025, a delegation from the National Assembly of Benin has been on a study visit in Paris.

This mission is part of the Parliamentary Cooperation Support Project (PACOP), led by Expertise France, an agency of the AFD group. The objective is to draw on the French experience in monitoring and evaluating public policies in order to better equip Beninese elected officials.

The delegation, led by the Honorable Armand Gansè, notably includes deputies Alassane Sabi Karim, Rogatienne Aikoele, as well as Fulbert Akpédjé Acapo, head of the sittings and of transcription and revision matters.

On this first day, the Beninese parliamentarians visited the Palais Bourbon, seat of the French National Assembly, before meeting with Guillaume Bazin, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation. The discussions focused on good practices in monitoring and assessing public policies.

In the afternoon, the delegation met with Marion Bourgain, Deputy Director in charge of West Africa at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, on the theme: « Commission of Inquiry into dysfunctions hindering access to justice adapted to overseas litigants ».

The day concluded with a working session with Christophe Maisonneuve, advisor and head of the division of the Committee for the Evaluation and Control of Public Policies.

Scheduled to continue until October 3, 2025, the mission includes several other strategic meetings intended to strengthen the Beninese deputies’ expertise in carrying out their parliamentary oversight mission.