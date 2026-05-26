Benin: Romuald Wadagni appoints his chief of staff and his personal secretary.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, continues to train his immediate entourage at the Presidency. By decree signed this Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Fulgence Primael Gbékè has been appointed Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, while Paulette Hountondji Sopoh becomes the Personal Secretary to the Head of State.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has made new appointments within his presidential cabinet. According to decree N°2026-319 of May 26, 2026, Fulgence Primael Gbékè is appointed Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic. In the same decree, Ms. Paulette Hountondji Sopoh has been appointed Personal Secretary to the President of the Republic.

These appointments come a few days after the establishment of the new government and are part of the gradual installation of the new presidential administration. The Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic plays a strategic role in organizing the Head of State’s activities, following up on files, and coordinating certain missions at the Presidency.

For her part, the Personal Secretary notably manages the presidential agenda and the administrative follow-up of the activities of the President of the Republic.

With these designations, Romuald Wadagni is thus continuing to build his close team for the effective start of his term.