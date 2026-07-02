World Cup 2026: “I will not play for Senegal again as long as Thiaw is in charge,” Pape Gueye

In the aftermath of Senegal’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup against Belgium, Pape Gueye surprised everyone by announcing his decision to suspend his international career as long as coach Pape Thiaw remains in charge.

The disappointment is immense on the Senegalese side. Having been eliminated early from the 2026 World Cup after a cruel scenario against Belgium, the Lions of Teranga are going through a period of significant turbulence, highlighted by Pape Gueye’s very firm stance. The 27-year-old midfielder reacted passionately on social media a few hours after the match, suggesting that he would no longer wear the national jersey while the current staff remains in place.

In a message posted online, the player indicated that he wanted to express himself more fully about the elimination, while also signaling a step back: he thus states that he is suspending his participation in the national team under the current conditions.

A cruel scenario for the Lions

This statement comes in a particularly painful context for Senegal. Having been in a favorable position for a long time, the African team let slip a qualification that seemed secure.

After leading by two goals with just minutes to go, Pape Thiaw’s men saw Belgium come back into the match at the very end, forcing extra time. Ultimately, a penalty from Youri Tielemans sealed the fate of the Senegalese and confirmed Belgium’s qualification.

A brutal halt for a team that seemed to have its ticket to the round of 16 secured, now leaving many internal questions unanswered.