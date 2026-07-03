Parakou: launch of the second phase of the Stormwater Drainage Program for secondary cities

The mayor of the commune of Parakou, Zul-Kifly Zakarie, officially handed over the sites to the company IRRIGA-MED this Thursday, July 2, 2026. This act marks the effective start of the second phase of the Secondary Cities Rainwater Drainage Program (PAPVS) within the city of Kobourou.

The preparation phase is over; the project now enters its concrete execution phase in the field. Funded by the West African Development Bank (BOAD), this new phase includes the deployment of large-scale infrastructure, notably the construction of 9.2 kilometers of rainwater collectors and the development of 5.7 kilometers of service roads.

Several neighborhoods in the city are directly targeted by this work, namely Kpérou-Guèra, Amanwignon, Gbira, Zongo, Nima, and Albarika. These improvements complement the initial interventions already undertaken with the funding from the European Investment Bank.

Estimated at a total cost of over 14 billion CFA francs, all the construction sites will span a two-year execution period. Ultimately, the built infrastructure will be enhanced by the establishment of green spaces, the deployment of a modern public lighting network, and the installation of security equipment.

The main objective of BOAD through this massive investment is to drastically reduce the risks of flooding while sustainably improving the living conditions and environment of the local population.

Mayor Zul-Kifly Zakarie expressed his satisfaction regarding the expected structural benefits for his commune, particularly emphasizing the planned paving of the road linking Albarika to Kpérou-Guèra, the development of several other urban arteries, and the realization of related infrastructure within the city’s schools.

While calling on his constituents to be patient and civic-minded in the face of the disruptions inherent in such a project, the communal authority reaffirmed its belief that these major investments will help make Parakou more resilient, more accessible, and decidedly more modern.