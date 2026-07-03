Benin: the APDP reviews its control and compliance activities.

The Personal Data Protection Authority (APDP) is particularly active in regulating and ensuring digital compliance throughout the year.

The shared data reveals that the compliance service examined a total of 907 cases. Among these, 793 received a favorable opinion, resulting in an overall compliance rate of 87.4%.

Specifically, these approvals include 606 authorization requests and 187 declarations, reflecting a gradual adherence of various public and private organizations to the requirements set by the Digital Code.

To allow data controllers to provide additional information or correct identified shortcomings, 90 cases were postponed. This non-repressive approach illustrates the institution’s willingness to sustainably support organizations in becoming compliant rather than systematically favoring immediate sanctions.

At the same time, the APDP’s Control and Litigation service played a crucial role in overseeing the processing of personal data. During the year 2025, this service handled 20 complaints related to privacy violations and illegal processing.

The institution also launched an initiative on the ground by conducting 64 audit missions across various sectors. Finally, the authority processed 290 compliance cases and rigorously monitored 243 annual activity reports on data processing, thereby reinforcing the protection of citizens against digital abuses.